Telangana: 3 Techies Among 4 Arrested For Drowning Colleague At B'Day Party

Hyderabad: Four persons, including three IT professionals were arrested in connection with the murder of their colleague during a birthday party at a farmhouse in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district.
The victim, Gajambikal Ajay Teja was pushed into a pool by two of the accused at the party on September 1. Thereafter he became unconscious and was left unattended for 45 minutes. Finally, his friends noticed him and rushed him to the Surya Hospital in Jedimetla. However, doctors declared him brought dead.
The incident took place under the Ghatkesar police station area in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district.
A case has been registered against four persons including his colleagues Ranjith Reddy and Sai Kumar, manager of the IT firm, Srikanth and Venkatesh, the farmhouse owner, ANI quoted Ghatkesar Police as saying.
