ETV Bharat / state

3 Students Detained In Connection With Teacher Ahmed's Suspicious Death At AP's Rayachoti School

The police detained three students in connection with teacher Ahmed's suspicious death in Rayachoti, Andhra Pradesh.

The police detained three students in connection with the suspicious death of teacher Ahmed in the Annamayya district.
Kin and relatives of Ahmed (inset) stage a protest in Rayachoti, Annamayya district, demanding action against those responsible for his death. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Rayachoti: The police detained three students in connection with the suspicious death of teacher Ahmed in the Annamayya district. The education department officials investigated the suspicious death of teacher Ahmed at Kothapalli Urdu High School in Rayachoti, Annamayya district and preliminarily concluded that Ahmed's death was linked to a confrontation with the students and departmental action is likely against the school principal.

Kadapa RJD Samuel, Rayachoti DEO Subramanyam, Deputy DEO Sivaprakash Reddy and RDO Srinivas went to Kothapalli Urdu High School and inquired about what happened.

The incident occurred at Kothapalli Urdu High School in Rayachoti. According to investigations, Ahmed, a science teacher, intervened when he found Class IX students rioting in their classroom. As he attempted to stop a fight among the students, the situation escalated. The three students reportedly turned on Ahmed and pushed him, causing him to fall.

Witnesses stated that Ahmed, deeply humiliated by the students' actions, suffered a heart attack after feeling immense stress. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening, and statements from students, teachers and the school principal have been recorded. Investigators have concluded that the school principal acted negligently during the incident.

Ahmed's post-mortem was completed on Thursday evening, and his body was returned to his family. Ahmed's wife, Rahmoon, and relatives staged a protest, accusing the students and some teachers of being responsible for his death. They demanded action against those involved. The police stated that further action would be taken based on the post-mortem report and the inquiry findings. They mentioned that one or two teachers could face disciplinary action.

Rayachoti: The police detained three students in connection with the suspicious death of teacher Ahmed in the Annamayya district. The education department officials investigated the suspicious death of teacher Ahmed at Kothapalli Urdu High School in Rayachoti, Annamayya district and preliminarily concluded that Ahmed's death was linked to a confrontation with the students and departmental action is likely against the school principal.

Kadapa RJD Samuel, Rayachoti DEO Subramanyam, Deputy DEO Sivaprakash Reddy and RDO Srinivas went to Kothapalli Urdu High School and inquired about what happened.

The incident occurred at Kothapalli Urdu High School in Rayachoti. According to investigations, Ahmed, a science teacher, intervened when he found Class IX students rioting in their classroom. As he attempted to stop a fight among the students, the situation escalated. The three students reportedly turned on Ahmed and pushed him, causing him to fall.

Witnesses stated that Ahmed, deeply humiliated by the students' actions, suffered a heart attack after feeling immense stress. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening, and statements from students, teachers and the school principal have been recorded. Investigators have concluded that the school principal acted negligently during the incident.

Ahmed's post-mortem was completed on Thursday evening, and his body was returned to his family. Ahmed's wife, Rahmoon, and relatives staged a protest, accusing the students and some teachers of being responsible for his death. They demanded action against those involved. The police stated that further action would be taken based on the post-mortem report and the inquiry findings. They mentioned that one or two teachers could face disciplinary action.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SUSPICIOUS DEATH OF TEACHER3 STUDENTS ARRESTEDRAYACHOTI IN APSUSPICIOUS DEATH OF TEACHER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.