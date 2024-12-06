3 Students Detained In Connection With Teacher Ahmed's Suspicious Death At AP's Rayachoti School

Rayachoti: The police detained three students in connection with the suspicious death of teacher Ahmed in the Annamayya district. The education department officials investigated the suspicious death of teacher Ahmed at Kothapalli Urdu High School in Rayachoti, Annamayya district and preliminarily concluded that Ahmed's death was linked to a confrontation with the students and departmental action is likely against the school principal.

Kadapa RJD Samuel, Rayachoti DEO Subramanyam, Deputy DEO Sivaprakash Reddy and RDO Srinivas went to Kothapalli Urdu High School and inquired about what happened.

The incident occurred at Kothapalli Urdu High School in Rayachoti. According to investigations, Ahmed, a science teacher, intervened when he found Class IX students rioting in their classroom. As he attempted to stop a fight among the students, the situation escalated. The three students reportedly turned on Ahmed and pushed him, causing him to fall.

Witnesses stated that Ahmed, deeply humiliated by the students' actions, suffered a heart attack after feeling immense stress. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening, and statements from students, teachers and the school principal have been recorded. Investigators have concluded that the school principal acted negligently during the incident.

Ahmed's post-mortem was completed on Thursday evening, and his body was returned to his family. Ahmed's wife, Rahmoon, and relatives staged a protest, accusing the students and some teachers of being responsible for his death. They demanded action against those involved. The police stated that further action would be taken based on the post-mortem report and the inquiry findings. They mentioned that one or two teachers could face disciplinary action.