3 of family die of suffocation as they fall asleep after lighting fire in Kanpur

Kanpur: A couple and their son are suspected to have died of asphyxiation as they fell asleep after lighting a fire inside room to beat the cold, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred last night in Basanti Nagar area of Juhi in Kanpur south. Police said the family of five fell asleep after lighting a fire in their room to protect themselves from the biting cold. Three of the family members were found dead this morning. The deceased have been identified as Puran Chandra Sharma, his wife Mithla Sharma and son Narendra.

The incident came to light when the milkman knocked on the door at around 8 am. Sharma's daughter, Nimisha who was also sleeping in the room woke up after hearing the knock. She tried to wake her father but he did not respond. After which, Nimisha woke her brother Dhruv and they together tried waking up their mother and brother but both failed to respond.

The siblings then went to call their uncle, Sudhir Sharma, who was also in the same house. On finding his brother, sister-in-law and nephew lying unconscious in the room he took the trio to the nearby hospital with the help of neighbours.

At the hospital, doctors declared the couple and their son brought dead. Nimisha and Dhruv are said to be stable.

On receiving the information, Juhi police station inspector and DCP South Ravindra Kumar reached the spot. Kumar said preliminary investigation reveals that the family went to sleep after lighting a fire and three of the members died of suffocation. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he added.