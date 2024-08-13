ETV Bharat / state

3 Of A Family Found Dead At Home In Karnataka's Shivamogga, Suicide Suspected

Shivamogga (Karnataka): Three members of the same family were found dead in their house in Karnataka's Shivamogga district on Tuesday, police said.

An investigation has been initiated and prima facie it seems to be a case of suicide however the reason as to why they took the drastic step could not be ascertained yet, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Bhuvaneshwari (45), her brother Maruti (40) and son Darshan (21). All were residents of the city's Clark Town area. While Bhuvaneshwari, a widow, worked in a local hotel, her son, Darshan worked in a scrap shop while her brother Maruti stayed at home due to illness. Maruti stayed at Bhuvaneshwari's house and the latter looked after him.

According to police, Bhuvaneshwari and Darshan did not go for work in the last two days. Unlike other days, Darshan did not gone to Bhuvaneshwari's brother Shivakumar's house for breakfast. Concerned as to why Darshan had not come for meal, Shivakumar came to Bhuvaneshwari's house today and found the main door locked.

When he looked through the window, he saw that that the three were asleep. Shivakumar tried to wake them up but despite shouting for a long time, nobody got up to let him in. He then broke open the door and on entering the room, found out that everyone was dead.