Hathras: Four people were killed after a car hit a truck in the opposite lane in the Sikandrarao Kotwali area on Wednesday night, police said. The accident occurred when the car lost control trying to avoid hitting a cow and crossed over the divider into the opposite lane.

The deceased, all residents of Etah were returning from Vrindavan. Kardam Pal lives with his family in Kanchanpur village within Aliganj police station limits. His two sons Shyam Singh (48) and Brijesh (50) and Brijesh's wife Poonam had gone to Vrindavan by car on Wednesday. The car was being driven by Mukesh (45), a resident of Vikrampur village of Kuravali police station area of ​​Mainpuri.

3 Of A Family Among 4 Killed As Car Collides With Truck in Hathras (ETV Bharat)

Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Singh said that while attempting to save a cow near Ratibhaanpur on the National Highway, a Swift car collided with the divider and ended up in the opposite lane. In the accident, three people died at the scene, and a woman later succumbed to her injuries during treatment in Hathras.

On their journey back, a cow suddenly appeared in front of their car on the highway near the Ratibhaanpur bridge on Etah road. In an attempt to avoid hitting the cow, the driver lost control of the car. After colliding with the cow, the car swerved into the second lane, where it then collided with a truck coming from the direction of Etah.

Shyam Singh, Brijesh and driver Mukesh died on the spot in the accident. A crowd gathered at the spot after the accident. Police, after receiving information, took the seriously injured Poonam to the primary health centre. From there, she was sent to another hospital, but unfortunately, she died shortly afterwards.