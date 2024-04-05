3 Naxals, Including Cadre Carrying Rs 3 Lakh Bounty, Surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Sukma (Chhattisgarh): Three Naxalites have surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Thursday, police said. One of them was carrying a bounty of Rs 3 lakh.

The Naxalites surrendered themselves before Sukma Police saying they were disappointed with the ideology and attitude of the Maosist towards tribals. Also, they said that they were impressed by the government's rehabilitation campaign called 'Puna Narkom' (meaning New Dawn, New Beginning), a senior police official said.

Those who surrendered have been identified as Madvi Jagroo alias Jagdish, Madvi Deva and Kattam Ganga. All three were residents of Sukma and were active members of the Revolutionary People's Committee (RPC) in Palachama and Burkalanka forests.

Jagdish, who was active as the CNM president of Palachama RPC, was carrying a reward of Rs 3 lakh on his head, the official said. Madvi was an active member of Palachama RPC while Kattam was a CNM member of Burkalanka RPC.

Sukma SP Kiran Chavan said new camps are being constantly set up in the interior areas to expedite the pace of development in the area. "This apart, appeals are regularly made to the Naxalites through banners and posters to join the mainstream. Responding to this call, three Naxalites have surrendered before the police at the Naxal Operation Office," Chavan said.

"The surrendered Naxalites told that they have surrendered after being fed up with the inhuman attitude, baseless ideology of the Naxalites and their exploitation, atrocities, discrimination and violence towards the local tribals," Chavan said adding that the benefits of the rehabilitation policy will be provided to these three surrendered Naxalites.