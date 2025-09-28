ETV Bharat / state

3 Naxalites Carrying Total Bounty Of Rs 14 Lakh Gunned Down In Chhattisgarh's Kanker

Kanker: Three Naxalites carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 14 lakh were on Sunday killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Kanker, a senior police official said.

The exchange of fire took place on a forested hill near Chhindkhadak village along the border of Kanker and Gariaband districts, where a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation in the morning, said Kanker Superintendent of Police Indira Kalyan Elesela.

Personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG), a unit of the state police, from Kanker and Gariaband, and the Border Security Force (BSF) were involved in the operation, he said.

Bodies of three Naxalites, including a woman cadre, were recovered from the site, along with a self-loading rifle (SLR), a .303 rifle, a 12-bore gun and other Naxalite-related materials, the SP said.

Prima facie, the deceased were identified as Sarvan Madkam alias Vishwanath, the secretary of Sitanadi/Ravas area committee of Maoists, Rajesh alias Rakesh Hemla, an area committee member of Nagari area committee, and Basanti Kunkjam alias Hidme, a member of the protection team Mainpur-Nuapada, he said.

The official said that Madkam and Hemla carried a bounty of Rs 8 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively, while Kunjam had a reward of Rs 1 lakh.

Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj P, said that despite the challenging geographical conditions and harsh weather, the police and security forces deployed in the region have been working with complete dedication to protect life and property, in accordance with the wishes of the government and people.