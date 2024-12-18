ETV Bharat / state

3 Months On, Family Of Deceased Woman Awaits Action In Alleged Medical Negligence Case

Pulwama: Authorities in this district of Jammu and Kashmir have yet to fix the accountability for the alleged medical negligence, which was reported at a private hospital on September 14, 2024, resulting in the death of Saboora Arshid of Arihal, who was being operated on for septoplasty.

The Directorate of Health Services Kashmir and the district administration of Pulwama initiated two separate probes into the death to uncover the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident.

Al thought, the District administration of Pulwama immediately sealed the operation theatre of the private hospital so that no documentation from Saboora's treatment at the operation theatre was compromised.

However, the deceased woman's family alleged that neither inquiry reached a conclusion or took any action, preventing the family from receiving justice.

Saboora’s father, Arshid Ahmad Bhat, said that the family has been running from pillar to post to get justice, but to date, justice has not been delivered to the family.