3 Months On, Family Of Deceased Woman Awaits Action In Alleged Medical Negligence Case

The deceased woman's family alleged that official inquiries were yet to reach any conclusion or take any action, preventing the family from receiving justice.

3 Months On, Family Of Deceased Woman Awaits Action In Medical Negligence Case
Family of deceased woman accused officials of delaying action in the medical negligence case (ETV Bharat)
ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Pulwama: Authorities in this district of Jammu and Kashmir have yet to fix the accountability for the alleged medical negligence, which was reported at a private hospital on September 14, 2024, resulting in the death of Saboora Arshid of Arihal, who was being operated on for septoplasty.

The Directorate of Health Services Kashmir and the district administration of Pulwama initiated two separate probes into the death to uncover the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident.

Al thought, the District administration of Pulwama immediately sealed the operation theatre of the private hospital so that no documentation from Saboora's treatment at the operation theatre was compromised.

However, the deceased woman's family alleged that neither inquiry reached a conclusion or took any action, preventing the family from receiving justice.

Saboora’s father, Arshid Ahmad Bhat, said that the family has been running from pillar to post to get justice, but to date, justice has not been delivered to the family.

“The negligence of the doctors brought a huge distress already. Now, the delay in action raised our hope to ashes,” he said.

The family appealed the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's intervention to bring the culprits to justice.

Meanwhile, a member of an inquiry committee claimed that the panel is waiting for the forensic report to take further action in the case.

“Till the decisive action the accused hospital was ordered to buy a critical care ambulance and provide basic training to the hospital staff till the inquiry in the case is concluded,” he told ETV Bharat, wishing anonymity.

