3 Months After Bird Flu Detected In Keoladeo National Park, Authorities On Alert, Guidelines For Tourists Issued

After H5N1 virus was detected in one sample, Keoladeo National Park sent 100 samples to Bhopal for testing but the reports are still awaiting.

Keoladeo National Park On Alert Ever Since Bird Blu Was Detected In Feb, Guidelines For Tourists Issued
Keoladeo National Park (ETV Bharat)
Published : May 20, 2025 at 5:47 PM IST

2 Min Read

Bharatpur: The Keoladeo National Park administration has increased surveillance after H5N1 virus strain was detected in one of the samples sent for testing in February.

All preventive measures against bird flu are being taken in the park since winter. Presently, there are no migratory birds in the park. Only local birds are present, which are being constantly monitored, officials said.

Director Manas Singh said administrative teams are inspecting the park twice a day. The behavior and health condition of the birds are being constantly monitored. Employees have been instructed to inform higher officials immediately if they see any dead bird.

Guidelines issued for tourists:

The director said that very few tourists are coming to the park at the moment. Despite this, tourists have been advised to take precautions and separate guidelines have been issued for them.

As per the guidelines, tourists have been advised against touching dead or sick birds as direct contact with infected birds can transmit the disease if the bird is infected with avian influenza. They have been allowed only on the main road. Tourists have been told not to get into the lake water or go too close to the birds. Also, they have been asked to inform the administration about sick or dead birds.

Notably in February, samples of two birds of the painted stork species were sent to Bhopal for examination. Avian influenza virus was confirmed in one of these samples but the actual cause of death could not be confirmed.

The director said that the reports of about 100 other samples are yet to come. These reports are awaited for the last three months, he said.

"Till we get all the reports, a complete vigilance is being maintained. Our goal is that there should not be any compromise with the safety of birds and tourists," Singh said.

