3 Migrant Workers Die Due To Asphyxiation In Kasauli

Kasauli: Three migrant workers died of suspected asphyxiation in their rented house in Kasauli of Himachal Pradesh's Solan district after they left a charcoal stove burning inside their room on Friday night to beat the cold.

The incident occurred in Ancheh Gram Panchayat of Dharampur. The deceased have been identified as Suresh Kumar, Arbaaz and Suraj. All hailed from Rampur in Uttar Pradesh and had rented a room in Rihun area of Anhech Gram Panchayat here.

When the landlord found their door locked in the morning, he called them out but despite knocking several times, they did not answer. Suspicious over the incident, the landlord informed the police. Soon, police personnel reached the spot and entered by breaking the grill windows. Police found the three lying unconscious inside their bedroom.

According to police, prime facie it seemed that the stove was left burning overnight. The trio inhaled smoke from the burning charcoal and died of asphyxiation, they said. The bodies were taken into custody and sent for postmortem while a case has been registered in this connection.

Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said, "On information of the landlord, police reached the spot and found the three migrant workers dead inside their room. A case has been registered and investigations are underway."