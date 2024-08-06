ETV Bharat / state

3 Men Abducted From West Bengal, Rescued In Assam After 8 Days

Aug 6, 2024

Police said a kidnapping gang lured three men from West Bengal to Assam promising them of jobs and detained them in an unknown location. After which, they demanded a huge ransom from their families for their release. They were rescued from a remote area in Arunachal Pradesh by a joint team of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh Police.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat Photo)

Dhemaji (Assam): Three natives of West Bengal, who were abducted after being lured of jobs a week ago, were rescued in a joint raid conducted by the Assam and Arunachal Police, officials said on Tuesday. The victims have been brought to Silapathar police station in Assam's Dhemaji district, where they were reunited with their families.

Eight days ago, some miscreants brought, three men, residents of Jagatballavpur police station area of West Bengal's Howrah district, to Assam on the pretext of providing them jobs here. The victims told police that the miscreants detained them at an unknown location and then contacted their families, demanding a huge ransom for their release.

The families informed Assam Police Director General GP Singh about the kidnapping and sought his help. After which, police launched a tactical raid in remote areas of Arunachal Pradesh and successfully rescued the three.

Thereafter, their families in West Bengal were contacted. Soon after which, the victims' family members reached Assam. The family members became emotional while meeting with the victims at Silapathar police station.

Those abducted have been identified as Jadunath Modak, Sheikh Abdul Rehman and Sheikh Hannan, police said. It has been learnt that the three were brought to Assam by a flight by a kidnapping gang and further investigations are underway, they said.

