3 Men Abducted From West Bengal, Rescued In Assam After 8 Days

Dhemaji (Assam): Three natives of West Bengal, who were abducted after being lured of jobs a week ago, were rescued in a joint raid conducted by the Assam and Arunachal Police, officials said on Tuesday. The victims have been brought to Silapathar police station in Assam's Dhemaji district, where they were reunited with their families.

Eight days ago, some miscreants brought, three men, residents of Jagatballavpur police station area of West Bengal's Howrah district, to Assam on the pretext of providing them jobs here. The victims told police that the miscreants detained them at an unknown location and then contacted their families, demanding a huge ransom for their release.

The families informed Assam Police Director General GP Singh about the kidnapping and sought his help. After which, police launched a tactical raid in remote areas of Arunachal Pradesh and successfully rescued the three.

Thereafter, their families in West Bengal were contacted. Soon after which, the victims' family members reached Assam. The family members became emotional while meeting with the victims at Silapathar police station.