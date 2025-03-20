Bodies Of Three Members Of Family Found In House At Bikaner, Suicide Suspected

Bikaner: The highly decomposed bodies of three members of a family were found in their house at Vallabh Garden locality under Jai Narayan Vyas Colony police station of Bikaner.

The deceased are Nitin Khatri, who worked as an electrician, his wife and their 18-year-old daughter. Locals said Nitin's residence was locked for the last several days. While electricity bill was stuck at the gate, his two-wheeler was parked inside. The neighbours initially thought the family may have gone out of the town. They did not suspect anything amiss but as a foul smell emanated from the house, they informed Nitin's brother who along with a few others entered the house and found the bodies. While two bodies were found in a room, another was wrapped in a polythene.

On being informed, police and a team of forensic experts reached the spot and retrieved the decomposed the body before sending them for postmortem. Bikaner Superintendent of Police Kavendra Singh Sagar said looking at the state of decomposition, it seems the deaths had occurred quite a few days back. "Prima face, it seems to be a case of suicide but we are investigating the incident from all angles," he said. Sagar said Nitin was an electrician and several people in the locality knew him. But other members of his family did not interact much with anyone. He said the bodies have been sent for postmortem and the exact cause of the deaths will be known after the report is received.