3 Members Of Family Die After Writing Suicide Note In Karnataka's Mysuru

The death note stated that the three died due to fear of social dishonour after the elder daughter left home to marry someone she loved.

Rescuers retrieving the body of deceased (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 25, 2025 at 8:20 AM IST

Mysuru: In a tragic incident, three members of a family died by suicide allegedly due to the distress of the elder daughter leaving home in Budanur village of Mysuru district in Karnataka, police said on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Mahadeva Swami (55), Manjula (45), and their younger daughter. According to police, the three arrived at the reservoir on a bike Saturday morning, parked the bike, left their slippers there, wrote a death note, and then jumped into the water.

Locals passing by, on seeing an abandoned bike, informed the HD Kote Police Station. Police and fire brigade personnel who arrived at the scene retrieved the three bodies and sent them to the H.D. Kote mortuary for post-mortem examination.

Police sources confirmed that the death note states that the three died by suicide due to distress and fear of social dishonour after the elder daughter recently left home to marry someone she loved. District Superintendent of Police, Vishnuvardhan, told ETV Bharat that more details are expected to emerge from the ongoing investigation.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

