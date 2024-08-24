3-Member KG Balakrishnan Inquiry Commission Seeks Opinion From People In Patna

Patna: The government had constituted the KG Balakrishnan Commission over granting of Scheduled Caste status to Dalits who converted religion.

Today, the team of KG Balakrishnan Inquiry Commission reached Patna and sought opinion from the people at Gyan Bhavan in Patna. More than 500 representatives of different religions appeared before the inquiry commission. Apart from Dalits, representatives of Buddhist, Christian and Muslim Pasmanda society were among those who met the inquiry commission.

Formation of three-member committee: A three-member committee was constituted under the chairmanship of former Chief Justice of Supreme Court KG Balakrishnan in October 2022. The other members are retired IAS officer Dr. Ravinder Kumar Jain and University Grants Commission member Professor Sushma Yadav.

The Balakrishnan Inquiry Commission will assess the granting of Scheduled Caste (SC) status to the people of Pasmanda Mahaj, who belong to the Scheduled Caste but have adopted another religion. The Constitution states that a person who believes in any religion other than Hinduism, Sikhism or Buddhism cannot be considered a member of the Scheduled Caste. This committee was formed to assess this.

Why is there a demand for inclusion of Muslim 'Dalit' castes in SC? : The backward castes that come under Muslim are Bhatiyara, Nat, Muslim, Dhobi, Halalkhor, Mehtar, Bhangi, Bakkho, Mochi, Bhaat, Dafali, Pamaria, Naalband, Rangrez, Hajam, Cheek, Chudihaar, Pasi, Fisherman. These castes that come under the Pasmanda society say that we are backward and so should be given the status of a lower class. They face social boycott and are also at the lowest level, both economically and educationally, and so should be included in the Scheduled Caste. The Bihar government had conducted a caste-based census in 2023 in which, it was said that about a dozen castes of Muslims are very poor.

What do these people have to say: Usman Halalkhor, who has been a member of the Extremely Backward Commission in Bihar, said that his ancestors were Dalit Hindus. His ancestors converted to Islam due to untouchability among Hindus, but even after accepting Islam, similar evil practices were seen there. Those people are still treated as second class citizens. Even today, the Pasmanda community is treated like people of the lower class among Muslims. Around 500 years ago, seeing the love and unity among Muslims, their ancestors converted to Islam.

'Muslims keep distance from Pasmanda': Mehatar, Halalkhor, Bhatiyara, Dhobi are among the dozen castes, that are victims of untouchability. Even after spending centuries, Muslims did not accept these people as their own. "Usman Halalkhor" met the members of the commission and demanded that they should also be included in the category of Scheduled Caste. Talking to ETV Bharat, he said that even today there are many such castes among Muslims where they are neither served food nor allowed to participate in marriages.

'There is more casteism among Muslims than Hindus': People do not even allow people from the Mehatar community Halkhor to sit in their homes. "Hasnain Gadheri" from Sasaram said that the kind of casteism that exists among Hindus is much more among Muslims than among them. The traditional income of these people was labour. They used donkeys to lift bricks and sand for building houses. That is why the title of Gadheri was attached to them. Even today no one invites them to their homes for any good work. They should also get the same rights that Dalits among Hindus get.

'Pasmanda Muslims should join SC': "Farooqi Bhatiyara" said that the ancestors of these people first started running inns and hotels on the roadside. But the elite Muslim families started keeping themselves away from them. Since they hail from the lower class, they are not treated equally even today. They even use their titles as if they are guilty of something. Farooqi said that the way Dalits have got legal rights among Hindus, similarly these people should also get legal rights, so that they can also join the mainstream society.

Representatives of Pasmanda society met the investigation committee: A delegation led by National President of All India Pasmanda Samaj and former MP Ali Anwar met the team of KG Balakrishnan Investigation Commission. Representatives of Pasmanda society openly put forth their views in front of the investigation commission. Talking to ETV Bharat, former MP Ali Anwar said that the Central Government had constituted this commission to demand inclusion of Dalit Muslims and Dalit Christians in addition to the castes mentioned in Article 341 of the Constitution.

"In this regard, the previous government had constituted the Justice Ranganath Mishra Commission, which had recommended inclusion of Dalits of other religions in Article 341 of the Constitution, calling the religious management as Constitutional. A similar recommendation was also made in the Sachchar Committee report. There are many such castes in Muslims and Christians, where others treat them as untouchables." Ali Anwar, President, All India Pasmanda Samaj said.

'The condition of Pasmanda Muslims is worse than Hindu Dalits': Ali Anwar presented three books to the investigation committee namely 'Masawat Ki Jung', 'Sampoorna Dalit Andolan Pasmanda Tasavvur', and 'Bihar Jatiya Ganasan 2024 and Pasmanda Agenda'. Which are written on these subjects. He said that the caste-based census of Bihar has proved that there are about a dozen such castes among Muslims whose condition is worse than Hindu Dalits.

'No trust in the commission': Ali Anwar, while talking to ETV Bharat, said that the previous governments had constituted three commissions. All the three commissions had presented the real report about the Pasmanda society and Christians. But the Narendra Modi government, instead of implementing the recommendations of those committees, argued in the case going on in the Supreme Court that a new commission has been formed. A three-member committee was formed under the chairmanship of former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, KG Balakrishnan. He does not trust that the committee will work in the interest of those people.

"During the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Modi ji on one hand says in a Bhopal rally that Muslims discriminate against the Pasmanda community. On the other hand, the government's Attorney General replies in court that there is no system of untouchability among Christians and Muslims. This clearly shows what the Central government's intentions are towards us. Ali Anwar said that he has no expectations from this investigation committee. We have put our point in front of the committee." Ali Anwar said.

