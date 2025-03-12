ETV Bharat / state

3 Medicos Arrested In Tamil Nadu For Possessing Ganja In Hostel Room

Chennai: Three house surgeons at the Rajiv Gandhi Government Medical College Hospital were arrested on Tuesday following complaints by the Principal that they were consuming drugs in the hostel, police said.

A team from the Government Hospital Police Station conducted a raid in the hostel, following which Tarun, Sanjay and Jayant, who were staying in tower 3 of the hostel, were arrested for possession of drugs. 149 grams of marijuana was seized from the medicos.

The police registered a case against the three for possessing a small quantity of marijuana. The three house surgeons were later released on police bail.