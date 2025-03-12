3 Medicos Arrested In Tamil Nadu For Possessing Ganja In Hostel Room

Chennai: Three house surgeons at the Rajiv Gandhi Government Medical College Hospital were arrested on Tuesday following complaints by the Principal that they were consuming drugs in the hostel, police said.
A team from the Government Hospital Police Station conducted a raid in the hostel, following which Tarun, Sanjay and Jayant, who were staying in tower 3 of the hostel, were arrested for possession of drugs. 149 grams of marijuana was seized from the medicos.
The police registered a case against the three for possessing a small quantity of marijuana. The three house surgeons were later released on police bail.
Upon investigation, the police came to know that the drugs were supplied from the Kotturpuram area. Kotturpuram police arrested Rio, a resident of Saidapet, who was supplying ganja to medical students. One kilogram and 30 grams of ganja have been seized from him.
Police are investigating where the arrested Rio obtained drugs and also the supply chain targeting medical students.
