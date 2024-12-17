3 Killed, Including Two Engineers, As Lorry Overturns On People Standing On Roadside In Karnataka's Raichur

Raichur: A horrific incident occurred on Monday night in Sindhanur town of Raichur when a lorry overturned, causing bags of paddy husks to fall onto three individuals standing by the roadside, killing them on the spot. The accident took place near Dollars Colony Cross, close to the PWD camp in Sindhanur, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Shivaraj Rampur (28), and Mallikarjun Sarjapur (29), both junior engineers with the Javalagera Irrigation Department sub-division and Mahebub (30), a computer operator, working on a contract basis. Shivaraj and Mallikarjun are residents of Sindhanur town, Lingasugur taluk, the police added.

According to authorities, the trio had finished their work at the Javalagera office and had come to Sindhanur. They parked their bikes near the main road leading to Dollars Colony and were standing and talking when the accident occurred. A speeding lorry, carrying bags of paddy husks from Raichur to Sindhanur, overturned, and the bags fell onto the three individuals, trapping them underneath and killing them instantly.

In addition, two motorcycles were damaged in the incident. The bodies of the victims were retrieved from under the bags with the help of a JCB and were sent to the public hospital in Sindhanur for post-mortem.

The lorry driver and his cleaner were also injured and have been admitted to a hospital in Ballari for treatment. The Sindhanur City Traffic Police arrived at the scene, conducted an investigation, and registered a case.

