3 Killed In Bus-Truck Collision On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway In Kota

According to the police, two deceased persons have been identified as 64-year-old Kailash and her husband 65-year-old Kishori Lal, both residents of Mandsaur.

Published : Feb 13, 2025, 1:40 PM IST

Kota: Three people, including a couple, died and two others were seriously injured after a truck and a bus collided on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Kota on Thursday morning. The injured were rushed to Kota's MBM Hospital for treatment. At the same time, the bodies of the three deceased have been kept in the mortuary.

Giving details, Kota Rural SP Sujit Shankar said that the incident took place around 6 am. "Both the vehicles were going from Sawai Madhopur to Madhya Pradesh. The bus hit the truck going ahead near Karadia from behind. It was a sleeper coach bus, which was going from Delhi to Mumbai," Shankar said.

On receiving information about the incident, cops from Simaliya police station reached the spot and took the injured and the dead to the hospital in an ambulance. The accident was so severe that the bus was completely damaged from the front. After the accident, many passengers who were trapped in the bus had been evacuated later.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as 64-year-old Kailash and her husband 65-year-old Kishori Lal, both residents of Mandsaur. Another deceased is 35 years old and is yet to be identified. Chaman Lal and Parvati, who were injured in the accident, were immediately taken to the hospital by the police. About a dozen people have also received injuries.

