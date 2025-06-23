Three Of Family Killed As Truck Overturns On Bike In Rajasthan's Sikar

Sikar: Three members of a family were killed in a road mishap at Ajitgarh in Sikar district on Sunday.

The victims, Rajendra Gurjar (28) of Chatarpura village, his wife Anu (22) and two-and-a-half year old daughter Ayanshi had been to Jagdish Dham temple in Ajitgarh on their two-wheeler. While returning, a truck loaded with peanuts, overturned on the two-wheeler. The three died on the spot.

SHO Mukesh Sepat said the incident occurred at Dharaji Ghat area at around 8 in the morning when a truck loaded with peanuts coming from the opposite went out of control and overturned on Rajendra's bike. Since the truck was loaded up to its capacity, Rajendra, Anu, who was pregnant and Ayanshi got buried under it and died.

Villagers at the accident spot (ETV Bharat)

When Rajendra and his family did not reach home till evening, his family and relatives tried contacting him. But as both Rajendra and Anu's mobile phones were switched off, the family looked for them throughout the night and lodged a missing complaint at Shahpur police station. Rajendra's mobile phone was traced to Dharaji Ghat.

The SHO said on Monday morning, when police reached the spot and removed the pile of peanuts lying on the roadside, the bodies of the three and the damaged bike were found.

"The condition of the bodies suggested the deceased were buried for around 24 hours. As soon as news of the mishap spread, residents of Chatarpura blocked the Ajittgarh-Shahpura State Highway from 10 am to 1 pm. The protesters demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh and a government job on contract for a member of the victim's family.

Sepat said the driver of the truck has been identified and a case registered against him and the owner of the vehicle. The bodies have been sent for postmortem, he said.