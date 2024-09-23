ETV Bharat / state

3 Kids Among 4 Killed In Bee Attack In Ranchi

Khunti (Jharkhand): Four members of a family, including a woman and three children, aged 1, 5 and 8 years, died in a bee attack near their village in Tupudana area of Ranchi.

A swarm of bees attacked the victims while they were taking a bath in a well on Saturday. Two children succumbed to their injuries on the spot while the woman and the other child died during treatment in a nearby hospital.

Deceased Jyoti Gadi (24) had come to her maternal house in Hardag Garha Toli under Tupudana police station area of ​​Ranchi along with her husband, Sunil Barla, and two children, Monika Barla (5) and Manita Barla (1). Sunita, her two daughters, another child of the family, Rohan Gadi (8) and some villagers went to take a bath when suddenly, bees attacked them. They tried to escape but could not reach their homes.

Meanwhile, hearing their cries some villagers came out with blankets to their rescue. However, Manita and Monika died on the spot while Jyoti and Rohan were taken to RIMS in a critical condition but failing to get admitted, they were shifted to a private hospital in Tupudana. Later, both died during treatment.

Jyoti and her daughters, Monika and Manita were residents of Kosambi village of Karra block in Khunti. Rohan, lived in Jyoti's maternal home.