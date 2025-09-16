ETV Bharat / state

3 Karnataka Doctors Suspended for Taking Bribes During NMC Inspection

Bengaluru: Three Karnataka doctors were suspended for allegedly accepting bribes to issue favourable inspection reports for a medical education institute while serving as members of the National Medical Commission’s (NMC) inspection team.

The suspended doctors are Dr Chaitra MS, associate professor, Department of Anatomy, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Research Institute, Bengaluru, Dr Manjappa CN, professor and head, Department of Orthopaedics, Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences and Dr Ashok Shelke, assistant professor, Department of Community Medicine, Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences.