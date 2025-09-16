3 Karnataka Doctors Suspended for Taking Bribes During NMC Inspection
Dr Chaitra, Dr Manjappa and Dr Ashok Shelke are accused of taking bribes in return for issuing a favourable inspection report for a Chhattisgarh institute.
Published : September 16, 2025 at 8:58 PM IST
Bengaluru: Three Karnataka doctors were suspended for allegedly accepting bribes to issue favourable inspection reports for a medical education institute while serving as members of the National Medical Commission’s (NMC) inspection team.
The suspended doctors are Dr Chaitra MS, associate professor, Department of Anatomy, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Research Institute, Bengaluru, Dr Manjappa CN, professor and head, Department of Orthopaedics, Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences and Dr Ashok Shelke, assistant professor, Department of Community Medicine, Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences.
Principal secretary of Medical Education Department, Mohammad Mohsin on Tuesday issued orders suspending these doctors after the department was informed by the CBI, which has filed an FIR against these doctors after conducting an inquiry.
Dr Chaitra, Dr Manjappa and Dr Ashok Shelke are accused of taking bribes in return for issuing a favourable inspection report for Chhattisgarh's Rawatpura Government Institute of Medical Science and Research. The CBI has already taken them into custody and conducted inquiries, the release said.