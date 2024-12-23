Woman Among 3 Shot Dead In Haryana Birthday Party, Old Rivalry Suspected

Panchkula: Some unidentified persons opened indiscriminate fire at a restaurant in Haryana's Panchkula, killing three persons, including a woman, on Sunday night. They have gathered to celebrate a birthday party. The incident that occurred on Burjkotia Road saw miscreants pumping bullets on victims after a clash broke out at the party. The incident took place at 3 am. All the deceased are residents of Delhi.

According to the police, two youths along with a 20-year-old woman assembled at Sultanat Restaurant to celebrate a birthday party. At 3 am, a quarrel broke out over something which is not still clear. Thereafter, the attackers opened fie, killing all three. The deceased were aged between 20 to 25 years. The attackers fired bullets in quick succession and fled from the spot. The police control room received information about the incident at around 3:30 am. The police have sent all the three bodies for post-mortem.

According to sources, among the deceased, a person identified as Vicky has been hit by seven to eight bullets. Police suspect that the murder was the fallout of an old rivalry. On receiving the information about the incident, Panchkula DCP Himadri Kaushik reached the civil hospital. "Vicky, a youth from Delhi, gathered at the restaurant with his friend and nephew. All three died due to bullet injuries," Kaushik said.

According to eyewitnesses, Vicky was standing in the parking lot with his friend and nephew. During this time, an Etios car came and three youths got down and started firing bullets from their pistols. All three were rushed to the hospital, where they died.