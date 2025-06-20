3 Including 5-Year-Old Girl Die In Well Accident In Varanasi Village

Varanasi: In a tragic incident, three, including a 5-year-old girl, are suspected to have died by suffocation after getting trapped in a well in Gudiya village in Mirzamurad area of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening when the girl fell into a well, and the other two jumped to rescue her. It is suspected that all three died from inhaling poisonous gas.

Family members had gathered to mark the thirteenth-day ritual for Rishikesh Bind's grandmother, who had recently passed away. Five-year-old Mahi, the daughter of local resident Pradeep, was playing outside her home near the ceremony when she accidentally fell into the uncovered well. Other children who saw her fall quickly called for help.

Pradeep, whose house was in front of the well, rushed down using a water pump pipe to save his daughter. When he did not come back up, Rishikesh also went into the well to help. Sadly, none emerged from the well.

Village residents continued to call down into the well but did not get any response. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) arrived and worked hard to recover all three victims. They were taken to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared all three dead on arrival. Officials believe the deaths were caused by poisonous gases that had built up in the well.

The villagers then brought the bodies of all three back to the village and protested against the delay by the authorities in responding to the emergency by keeping the bodies outside the house. Due to the security situation, police officers from three police stations have been deployed in the village.