3 Including 2 Kids Die In Electrocution Accident In Tamil Nadu's Namakkal

Namakkal: Three people, including two children, died after being electrocuted by a wire fence in Andarpuram near Mohanur in the Namakkal district of Tamil Nadu, police said.

Selvam, a resident of Andapuram near Mohanur in the Namakkal district, has leased land in the area for cotton cultivation. As usual, Selvam went with his wife, Ilanjiyam and two grandchildren, aged five and two, to irrigate his agricultural land on Monday.

His wife, Ilanjiyam, was walking with one of her grandchildren on her hip and another grandson in her hand. While she kept her hand on the fence of the adjacent plot for support, she was electrocuted along with her grandchildren. Subramani, who owned that land, had his wire fence connected to an electric pole.

All three died on the spot, with their bodies charred. Selvam was shocked by the incident that happened before his eyes.

Following this, the Electricity Board was informed by those nearby and the electricity was immediately disconnected. The bodies of the deceased were taken to the Namakkal Government Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.

Was the negligence of the Electricity Board the reason?

However, locals alleged that the three died due to the negligence of the Electricity Board. Mohanur and its surrounding areas received heavy rain with gusty winds on Sunday. Subramani, who went to his farmland at 9 am on Monday morning, was shocked to find a spark coming from an electric meter due to an electrical leak. Subramani immediately informed the Electricity Board staff about the matter.

Electricity Board staff said that since there was a power outage in various places, they would come after an hour to repair the damage. According to him, the Electricity Board staff did not showed up even after an hour.

The police said that a wire from the electricity meter broke and got stuck in a nearby wire fence. Unknowingly, Ilanjiyam touched the wire fence, which may have caused the death, they said. The Mohanur police have registered a case, and an investigation into the incident is underway.