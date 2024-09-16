3-Hour Delay Leaves Passengers Stranded On Ranchi-Delhi Flight

Ranchi (Jharkhand): Passengers on an Indigo flight were held up for two hours onboard Sunday night, as the flight from Ranchi to Delhi took off three hours after its scheduled 8:40 PM departure. The Indigo 6E5024 originally set to depart at 8:40 PM took off from the Birsa Munda Airport in the Jharkhand capital after a three-hour delay due to a technical issue.

A disturbing ordeal unfolded at Ranchi Airport as passengers on the Indigo flight to Delhi were forced to sit on board for two agonising hours, only to be asked to deboard at 11:20 PM. The frustrated travellers, already simmering with anger and despair, were left stranded due to the unforeseen delay.

Heavy rainfall had battered Jharkhand since Sunday, disrupting travel plans across the state. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to take an alternate route, travelling from Ranchi to Jamshedpur by road.

The Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for several districts, warning of intense rain on Monday. However, the airline company attributed the delay to a technical fault, rather than the inclement weather.

In a related development, the Hyderabad Consumer Commission had penalised Indigo Airlines of Rs 5.6 lakh for its poor services and "unethical" ticket rescheduling practices earlier this month. The airline was ordered to pay a total of Rs 5,61,341, including 12 per cent interest, to a Tirupati-based complainant. Also, the commission directed the airline to pay a compensation of Rs 25,000 for mental agony caused to the complainant and cover Rs 5,000 of the case expenses.