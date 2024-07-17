ETV Bharat / state

3 Hmar Militants Killed In Encounter With Assam Police in Cachar

Cachar (Assam): Three Hmar militants were killed in an encounter with Assam Police in Bhuban Pahar area on the Assam-Mizoram border in Cachar district, officials said on Wednesday.

The militants were arrested earlier on Tuesday and were escorted to conduct a search operation when an ambush ensued, prompting police to return fire.

Acting on a tip off, police conducted a raid at Ganga Nagar in Cachar last evening and arrested three youths with an AK-47 rifle, a pistol and several rounds of bullets.

Early this morning, a team led by Superintendent of Police Nomal Mahatta escorted the three for a search operation in Bhuban Pahar area in the Assam-Mizoram border. During which, some cadres of the militant outfit, who were hiding in the hills, suddenly opened fire at the team following which, an encounter broke out.