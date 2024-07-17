ETV Bharat / state

3 Hmar Militants Killed In Encounter With Assam Police in Cachar

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 17, 2024, 12:48 PM IST

Assam Police had arrested three Hmar militants from Ganga Nagar in Cachar last evening and later escorted them for a search operation in Bhuban Pahar area. The police team was ambushed by militants hiding in the hills, leading to an exchange of fire.

Encounter between Assam Police and Hmar militants in Cachar (ETV Bharat Photo)

Cachar (Assam): Three Hmar militants were killed in an encounter with Assam Police in Bhuban Pahar area on the Assam-Mizoram border in Cachar district, officials said on Wednesday.

The militants were arrested earlier on Tuesday and were escorted to conduct a search operation when an ambush ensued, prompting police to return fire.

Acting on a tip off, police conducted a raid at Ganga Nagar in Cachar last evening and arrested three youths with an AK-47 rifle, a pistol and several rounds of bullets.

Early this morning, a team led by Superintendent of Police Nomal Mahatta escorted the three for a search operation in Bhuban Pahar area in the Assam-Mizoram border. During which, some cadres of the militant outfit, who were hiding in the hills, suddenly opened fire at the team following which, an encounter broke out.

The exchange of fire between the police and militants continued for about an hour. The three militants who were accompanying the police team were killed during the gunfight. It has been found that two of them hailed from Cachar and one from Manipur. All were cadres of the Hmar militant outfit, police said.

Following the encounter, the area has been cordoned off and an intensive search operation has been launched here.

