ETV Bharat / state

Now 3 Drown In Flooded Basement At Jaipur House Amid Heavy Rainfall

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

A girl and two others lost their lives after getting trapped in the basement of their house that was flooded by rainwater today. The rescue team recovered the bodies after six to seven hours.

Now 3 Drown In Flooded Basement At Jaipur House Amid Heavy Rainfall
Recue team undertakes operation (ETV Bharat Photo)

Jaipur: In a reminder to the recent Delhi coaching centre tragedy, three persons, including a minor girl, were drowned after rainwater entered the basement of their house in Vishwakarma area of Jaipur on Thursday as incessant showers lashed the city since last night.

The basement of the house was flooded and three persons got trapped. On information, a rescue team was immediately sent to the spot and an operation was undertaken in the presence of police personnel. The NDRF and SDRF rescued the bodies after nearly six to seven hours.

Jaipur DCP West Amit Kumar said Vishwakarma is a densely populated area and most houses have built basements, where people live on rent.

A member of the rescue team said the basement was filled with rainwater up to about 20 feet and the biggest challenge was to pump out the water. "It took about six to seven hours to pump out the water and search for the bodies. Finally, bodies of a woman, man and girl were recovered," he said.

When the water was pumped out, it was seen that a basement had been constructed by partition in the existing basement. During rainfall, water had entered the basement from a crack on the rear side and the entire space became waterlogged.

Several people were present in the basement when the incident occurred. While most of the people managed to escape, two persons along with a child got trapped in the water and later died.

The incident has surfaced five days after three students lost their lives when rainwater entered the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar of Delhi.

Read more

Delhi UPSC Aspirants' Death: Basement Owner Among 5 More Held in Coaching Centre Flooding Incident; LG Announces Rs 10 lakh Compensation

Jaipur: In a reminder to the recent Delhi coaching centre tragedy, three persons, including a minor girl, were drowned after rainwater entered the basement of their house in Vishwakarma area of Jaipur on Thursday as incessant showers lashed the city since last night.

The basement of the house was flooded and three persons got trapped. On information, a rescue team was immediately sent to the spot and an operation was undertaken in the presence of police personnel. The NDRF and SDRF rescued the bodies after nearly six to seven hours.

Jaipur DCP West Amit Kumar said Vishwakarma is a densely populated area and most houses have built basements, where people live on rent.

A member of the rescue team said the basement was filled with rainwater up to about 20 feet and the biggest challenge was to pump out the water. "It took about six to seven hours to pump out the water and search for the bodies. Finally, bodies of a woman, man and girl were recovered," he said.

When the water was pumped out, it was seen that a basement had been constructed by partition in the existing basement. During rainfall, water had entered the basement from a crack on the rear side and the entire space became waterlogged.

Several people were present in the basement when the incident occurred. While most of the people managed to escape, two persons along with a child got trapped in the water and later died.

The incident has surfaced five days after three students lost their lives when rainwater entered the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar of Delhi.

Read more

Delhi UPSC Aspirants' Death: Basement Owner Among 5 More Held in Coaching Centre Flooding Incident; LG Announces Rs 10 lakh Compensation

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DROWN IN FLOODED BASEMENT AT JAIPURTRAPPED IN THE BASEMENTDELHI COACHING CENTRE TRAGEDYDROWN IN JAIPUR BASEMENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.