Now 3 Drown In Flooded Basement At Jaipur House Amid Heavy Rainfall

Jaipur: In a reminder to the recent Delhi coaching centre tragedy, three persons, including a minor girl, were drowned after rainwater entered the basement of their house in Vishwakarma area of Jaipur on Thursday as incessant showers lashed the city since last night.

The basement of the house was flooded and three persons got trapped. On information, a rescue team was immediately sent to the spot and an operation was undertaken in the presence of police personnel. The NDRF and SDRF rescued the bodies after nearly six to seven hours.

Jaipur DCP West Amit Kumar said Vishwakarma is a densely populated area and most houses have built basements, where people live on rent.

A member of the rescue team said the basement was filled with rainwater up to about 20 feet and the biggest challenge was to pump out the water. "It took about six to seven hours to pump out the water and search for the bodies. Finally, bodies of a woman, man and girl were recovered," he said.

When the water was pumped out, it was seen that a basement had been constructed by partition in the existing basement. During rainfall, water had entered the basement from a crack on the rear side and the entire space became waterlogged.