3,72,579 And Counting: Cases Pile Up In Jammu And Kashmir Courts, Reveal Data

Srinagar: More than 3.72 lakh cases are currently pending across courts across the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory, according to official statistics by the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG). The data shows that a total of 3,72,579 cases remain unresolved, including 3,27,161 in district courts and 45,418 in the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

In the district courts, criminal cases account for a majority of the backlog, while in the High Court, civil matters form the bulk. Of the total pendency in district courts, 2,13,143 are criminal cases and 1,14,018 are civil. In contrast, the High Court has 36,354 civil cases pending and 9,064 criminal cases.

The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir, which has separate wings in Jammu and Srinagar, is handling 45,418 cases. The Jammu wing has a heavier load, with 28,830 cases pending, while the Srinagar wing has 16,588.

Year-wise data from the High Court shows fluctuations in how many cases are filed and disposed of each year. In 2018, the court received 17,209 new cases and disposed of 14,048. The trend continued in 2019 with 12,559 cases filed and 10,064 disposed. Interestingly, during 2020, the year of the COVID pandemic, the Court disposed of 21,993 cases even though only 6,721 new cases were filed. A similar pattern followed in 2021, with 9,237 cases instituted and 19,337 cleared.

However, in recent years, the gap between new filings and disposals has narrowed. In 2022, 9,482 cases were filed and 13,874 were decided. In 2023, the court received 10,543 new cases and cleared 11,596. So far in 2025, 5,719 new cases have been added and 5,406 disposed of.

District courts with a total of 3,27,161 cases are still undecided. Jammu district has the highest number of pending cases at 70,688, followed by Srinagar with 58,255. Other districts with high pendency include Baramulla with 24,059, Anantnag with 22,683, Budgam with 16,259, Kupwara with 14,562, Pulwama with 13,944, Kathua with 12,795, Udhampur with 12,514, Rajouri with 12,389, and Kulgam with 10,125. Some smaller districts like Samba (7801), Shopian (7602), Doda (7148), Ganderbal (7073), Bandipora (7031), Ramban (6272), Poonch (6254), Reasi (5956), and Kishtwar (3751) are also dealing with thousands of pending cases.

Data from the district courts over the last eight years shows that the number of cases being resolved each year has often failed to keep pace with new filings. In 2018, 1,067 new cases were filed and only 749 were decided. By 2019, filings had risen to 2,905 while 2,629 were cleared. In 2020, 4,047 were filed and 2,993 resolved.

A slight improvement was seen in 2021 when disposals (5,140) outnumbered new filings (4,761), but that momentum slowed again in later years. In 2023, for instance, 2,848 new cases came in and just 2,475 were disposed of. So far this year, the numbers stand at 1,211 instituted and 1,035 cleared.

Pending Cases in JK Courts: