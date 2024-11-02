3.6 Earthquake Jolts Several Jharkhand Districts, Some Houses Develop Cracks

Ranchi: On Saturday morning, a 3.6 earthquake on the Richter Scale trembled many Jharkhand districts, leading to cracks in some buildings. So far no casualties have been reported in the quake centred around Khunti. Tremors were also felt in some parts of Ranchi, West Singhbhum and Saraikela districts.

According to the meteorological department, the tremors were felt at 9:20 am in Khunti and surrounding areas, including Chaibasa and Chakradharpur.

People in those districts were panicked by the sudden jolt and fled home in anticipation of disasters. Some houses in Kharsawan developed cracks as the intensity of the quake reached 4.3.

Recently, heavy tremors of earthquake were felt in Savar Kundla and nearby villages of Amreli district of Gujarat. At around 5.20 pm on October 27, tremors were felt when people ran out of their houses and offices in fear. The affected villages include Savar Kundla, Mitiyala, Dhajdi and Sakrapara.

People in the villages of Dhari Gir left their houses soon after feeling tremors. There was panic in rural areas in the affected places. At the same time, the Gandhinagar Institute of Seismological Research Department informed that the intensity of the earthquake was 3.7. It occurred at latitude 21.247 and longitude 71.105.

People are scared of the earthquake. Those who felt the tremors were reminded of the terrible earthquake in Kutch.