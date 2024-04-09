3 Devotees on Way to Vindhyachal Dham Killed After Bus Collides with Truck in UP's Pratapgarh

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 hours ago

3 Devotees on Way to Vindhyachal Dham Killed After Bus Collides with Truck in UP's Pratapgarh

The accident took place when a bus carrying devotees from Unnao overturned after colliding head-on with a truck. While three persons died on the spot, 10 are in critical condition.

Pratapgarh (Uttar Pradesh): Three devotees, including a minor girl, were killed and 10 seriously injured when their bus overturned after colliding with a speeding truck in Hathigwan area of Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district on Monday night, police said.

Police sources said the bus carrying nearly 60 devotees was plying from Unnao to Vindhyachal Dham. The incident took place near Phulmati drain of Hathigwan area at midnight when the bus slammed into a truck coming from Prayagraj. Three devotees died on the spot and 24 were injured of whom, 10 are in critical condition. Police have admitted the injured to the hospital while the three bodies were sent for post-mortem.

On receiving information about the accident, teams from Hathigwan, Kunda and Maheshganj police stations reached the spot. The deceased have been identified as Sandhya (12), daughter of Dhata Ramnarayan, Krishna Kumar (50) and Vasu Lodhi (22). Police rescued the trapped passengers with the help of locals and admitted them to the nearby hospital. Later, 10 people, who were in critical condition, were referred to SRN Prayagraj.

Additional Superintendent of Police West Sanjay Rai said that the bus was taking devotees from Unnao for Vindhyachal Dham darshan. "On its way, it collided with a truck and three persons died. A case has been registered and investigations are underway," Rai said.

  1. Read more
  2. Devotees Returning from Ram Mandir Injured in Accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway, 5 Critical
  3. 8 Including 7 Nepalese Labourers Killed After Vehicle Plunges into Gorge in Nainital
  4. Couple's 60th Anniversary Turns Into Tragedy: Five of Family Killed in Tamil Nadu Car Accident

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Fake Police Defraud Japanese Tourist of Rs 31 Lakh in Jaipur, Real Cops Take Hush Money to Bury Case

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.