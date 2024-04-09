3 Devotees on Way to Vindhyachal Dham Killed After Bus Collides with Truck in UP's Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (Uttar Pradesh): Three devotees, including a minor girl, were killed and 10 seriously injured when their bus overturned after colliding with a speeding truck in Hathigwan area of Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district on Monday night, police said.

Police sources said the bus carrying nearly 60 devotees was plying from Unnao to Vindhyachal Dham. The incident took place near Phulmati drain of Hathigwan area at midnight when the bus slammed into a truck coming from Prayagraj. Three devotees died on the spot and 24 were injured of whom, 10 are in critical condition. Police have admitted the injured to the hospital while the three bodies were sent for post-mortem.

On receiving information about the accident, teams from Hathigwan, Kunda and Maheshganj police stations reached the spot. The deceased have been identified as Sandhya (12), daughter of Dhata Ramnarayan, Krishna Kumar (50) and Vasu Lodhi (22). Police rescued the trapped passengers with the help of locals and admitted them to the nearby hospital. Later, 10 people, who were in critical condition, were referred to SRN Prayagraj.

Additional Superintendent of Police West Sanjay Rai said that the bus was taking devotees from Unnao for Vindhyachal Dham darshan. "On its way, it collided with a truck and three persons died. A case has been registered and investigations are underway," Rai said.