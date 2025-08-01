ETV Bharat / state

3 Decades, 1,798 Kanals in Dispute: J-K HC Upholds Rs 1.10 Lakh Per Kanal For Land Acquired For BSF's STC

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has dismissed a long-pending appeal filed by the Union of India, upholding the enhanced compensation awarded to 277 landowners whose property in Humhama of Budgam district was acquired for the establishment of a BSF training centre over three decades ago.

Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, who authored the 29-page judgment, castigated the authorities for their failure to notify the landowners of the compensation award in time, a procedural lapse that became the fulcrum of the verdict.

"The Collector and for that matter appellant herein, in the present case, have miserably failed to establish serving of notice upon interested persons/respondents as to making of award. This illegality cannot be cured by any ways or means," the court said.

The legal tussle began with the acquisition of 1,798 kanals of land in 1990 for the BSF Subsidiary Training Centre (STC). The landowners filed 114 references under Section 18 of the J&K Land Acquisition Act, protesting the low compensation of Rs 70,000 per kanal awarded by the Collector. The Reference Court in 2017 enhanced the rate to Rs 1.10 lakh per kanal. The Union government challenged that ruling, setting off a protracted appeal, including a Special Leave Petition (SLP) before the Supreme Court.

The court found that the government’s primary contention, landowners filed their objections beyond the statutory timeframe, was fundamentally flawed. Justice Koul invoked the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling in Harish Chandra Raj Singh versus Land Acquisition Officer, emphasising that "the date of the award" must mean the date on which the affected party is actually or constructively made aware of it.

"Making of award cannot consist merely in physical act of writing award or signing it or even filing it in the office of Collector. It must involve communication to the interested party either actually or constructively," the court said.

This finding rendered the Union’s limitation argument null and void. The court pointed out that not only had the Collector failed to serve notices to the landowners, but the appellant also failed to place any material on record showing when, if at all, the award was communicated.

Drawing heavily on precedents from the top court, including Vijay Mahadeorao Kubade and Premji Nathu, Justice Koul stressed that procedural fairness and effective communication are not technicalities but constitutional imperatives.