3 Dead, 1 Hurt In Car Accident While Returning From Temple Visit In Alwar

Alwar: Three persons were killed and a youth was seriously injured after their speeding car collided with a stationary trailer truck parked along National Highway 48 late last night, police said.

The accident took place on the Delhi-Jaipur route at around 3 am near Neemrana police station. Following the accident, there was a huge traffic congestion on the highway.

On information, a team from Neemrana police station reached the spot and rescue work was launched immediately. Head constable Suresh Kumar said they got information about the accident during night patrolling and on arriving at the spot, found that a Maruti car had crashed into the trailer truck from behind. There were four persons in the car, he said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the car was returning to Gurugram after visiting Baba Shyam temple in Alwar. The deceased have been identified as Virendra Kumar (60) and Satish Goud (40) of Gurugram's Khandsa and Ankush Kumar (37) of Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur. The injured youth, Gurmeet Singh of Haryana's Ambala, is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Police said that the collision was so severe that the car was completely crushed and a crane was engaged to remove it from the spot. All the trapped passengers were pulled out from the car.

Traffic was hit on the highway for about half an hour following the accident. It was only after the two vehicles were removed that traffic movement could be restored. Presently, police are conducting an in-depth investigation.