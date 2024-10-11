3 Dalit Boys Thrashed And Paraded With Shaved Head Over Theft Charges In UP's Bahraich

Bahraich: In a shocking incident of cruelty, three Dalit boys were brutally thrashed accusing them of stealing wheat from a poultry farm in Tajpur Tedia village, located in the Kotwali Nanpara area in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. The perpetrators shaved the children's hair, wrote "thief" on their heads, smeared their faces with soot, and paraded them around the village. Some individuals recorded the incident and shared it on social media. Following a complaint from the family, the police have filed a case against four people and have sent three of them to jail.

Rajit Ram Paswan, a resident of Tajpur Tedia village under Kotwali Nanpara, has filed a complaint at the police station. He stated that Nazim runs a poultry farm and employs young children to work there. According to him, Nazim along with two others including his son thrashed Rajit and his neighbour's children accusing them of stealing five kilograms of wheat from the poultry farm.

The accused forcibly took the children to the farm, beat them, and shaved their heads. Subsequently, they painted the word "thief" on the children's heads and made them walk around the village with their faces blackened. Additionally, the former village head, Shanu, threatened to harm the children if they reported the incident to the police.

Nanpara's Circle Officer, Pradyumna Kumar Singh, stated that a case has been filed against four individuals under various sections, including murder and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Act. Three of the accused have been arrested in connection with the incident and have been remanded to jail.