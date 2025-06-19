3 Cops Suspended Over Handcuffing Farmers Protesting Against Ethanol Plant In Telangana

Hyderabad: Three policemen were suspended in the wake of a controversy that rose over handcuffing farmers, who were taken into custody for protesting against the establishment of an ethanol plant at Pedda Dhanwada in Rajoli mandal of Telangana's Gadwal district.

On June 4, farmers in Pedda Dhanwada and surrounding villages staged a massive protest after the company's management arrived with equipment and labourers to start construction work. The situation turned violent as angry farmers torched the vehicles of the company and equipment at the site along with chasing away the labourers. After this, police filed cases against 41 farmers and 12 of them were remanded in custody.

On Wednesday, farmers who were taken into custody, were handcuffed and brought to the Alampur court from Mahabubnagar jail. They were later released after District Judge Premalatha granted them conditional bail.

However, a video of farmers being paraded in handcuff went viral on social media, triggering widespread outrage across the state. Several organisations along with BRS and BJP leaders condemned police for filing 'false cases' against the farmers and handcuffing them.

Taking note of the incident, senior police officials suspended one Reserve Sub-Inspector and two assistant Reserve Sub-Inspectors.

BRS has expressed strong displeasure over the incident and demanded Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's apology. "It is cruel to file illegal cases against so many villagers who are struggling and to harass them. Now, handcuffing them is an unforgivable crime. CM Revanth Reddy should apologise to all farmers," party leaders KTR and Harish Rao alleged.