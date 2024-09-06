ETV Bharat / state

3 Children Drown In Rainwater-Filled Pit In Jharkhand's Latehar

Latehar (Jharkhand): Three children died after drowning in a pit filled with rainwater near a railway track in ​​Jharkhand's Latehar district, police said on Friday.

The trio fell into the pit while playing near it in Nagda village under Balumath police station area. On information, DSP Ashutosh Satyam, police station in-charge Vikrant Upadhyay and officials from the local police station reached the spot.

It has been learnt that a large pit was dug by the railway department as part of a soil filling activity near the railway track and it was filled with rainwater. Villagers said three children were playing near the pit and accidentally fell into it. As soon as the local people came to know about the incident, they informed Balumath Police.

After this, they started draining out the rainwater with the help of a diesel pump. After a lot of effort, all three were taken out of the pit but they had died.