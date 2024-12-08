3 Children Die, 55 Injured As Bus Carrying School Students Overturns In Rajasthan’s Rajsamand

Rajsamand: At least three children died and around 55 others were injured after a bus they were travelling in overturned at Desuri Naal here on Sunday, police said.
The bus carrying over 60 school students going on a picnic lost control and turned turtle, injuring and trapping them inside, they said.
The accident caused chaos among the kids, prompting police and administration to intervene. The official team, along with local volunteers, rescued the children stuck in the bus and shifted them to the hospital.
“On receiving the information, Kumbhalgarh Police Deputy Superintendent Gyanendra Singh Rathore, along with Tehsildar Garhbor and other relief workers, reached the accident site and pulled out the children from the ill-fated bus,” said a police official.
“The mishap took place around 10 o'clock, which killed three school children. Their bodies have been kept in Charbhuja Hospital for medico-legal formalities,” he said.
Charbhuja Police Station in-charge Govardhan Singh said that around 60 children of the Government Higher Secondary School of Mankadeh village in the Amet block were going on a picnic tour on Sunday morning when the tragedy struck.
“The bus was going from Garhbor to Desuri when it lost control and overturned at Punjab turn in Desuri Naal. Three students died tragically whose bodies have been kept in the hospital mortuary,” he said.
He said the injured children have been taken to Desuri Hospital and some to the Community Health Center of Garhbor.
Traffic Jam On Highway Following Accident
After the bus overturned, a large number of people gathered on the highway, leading to a blockade of the traffic. Family members also reached the accident spot after receiving information about the accident. Later, a special police team was deployed on both sides of the highway.