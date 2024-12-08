ETV Bharat / state

3 Children Die, 55 Injured As Bus Carrying School Students Overturns In Rajasthan’s Rajsamand

Rajsamand: At least three children died and around 55 others were injured after a bus they were travelling in overturned at Desuri Naal here on Sunday, police said.

The bus carrying over 60 school students going on a picnic lost control and turned turtle, injuring and trapping them inside, they said.

The accident caused chaos among the kids, prompting police and administration to intervene. The official team, along with local volunteers, rescued the children stuck in the bus and shifted them to the hospital.

“On receiving the information, Kumbhalgarh Police Deputy Superintendent Gyanendra Singh Rathore, along with Tehsildar Garhbor and other relief workers, reached the accident site and pulled out the children from the ill-fated bus,” said a police official.

“The mishap took place around 10 o'clock, which killed three school children. Their bodies have been kept in Charbhuja Hospital for medico-legal formalities,” he said.