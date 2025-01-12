ETV Bharat / state

3 Bishnoi Gang Members Held In Punjab, Another Injured In Police Firing While Receiving Ransom

Just the time, gangsters came on a motorcycle to collect the money were surrounded, one of them opened fire at the police.

3 Bishnoi Gang Members Held In Punjab, One Injured In Police Firing While Receiving Ransom
Representational image. (Getty Images)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 12, 2025, 1:41 PM IST

Muktsar Sahib: Police arrested three shooters of Lawrence Bishnoi gang after a gunfire ensued between two sides in Punjab's Muktsar Sahib on Saturday night. According to police, one gang member was injured in the firing during the crackdown which was launched amid heavy rain. Three people who demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore were arrested. SSP Tushar Gupta said gangsters demanded ransom from the contractor of the mill located in the nearby village of Rupana of Muktsar Sahib on the phone.

SSP Tushar Gupta said those demanding ransom said they were related to Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. When the contractor informed the police about this, the police started tracking call lists. A deal was struck with those who demanded ransom as the contractor tried to convince them to settle for Rs 15 lakh. When the gangsters called the representative to Lubaniyawali village for money, he arrived to pay the said amount.

As planned earlier, the police team arrived and laid the trap. Just the time, three gangsters, who came on a motorcycle to collect the money were surrounded, one of them opened fire at the police. Police also fired in retaliation and one of the gangsters, Sukhmandar Singh, was hit by the bullet. The police swung into action and Lakhveer Singh and Sarvan Singh, other associates of Sukhmandar, were also arrested. The injured was sent to the government hospital for treatment.

Muktsar Sahib: Police arrested three shooters of Lawrence Bishnoi gang after a gunfire ensued between two sides in Punjab's Muktsar Sahib on Saturday night. According to police, one gang member was injured in the firing during the crackdown which was launched amid heavy rain. Three people who demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore were arrested. SSP Tushar Gupta said gangsters demanded ransom from the contractor of the mill located in the nearby village of Rupana of Muktsar Sahib on the phone.

SSP Tushar Gupta said those demanding ransom said they were related to Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. When the contractor informed the police about this, the police started tracking call lists. A deal was struck with those who demanded ransom as the contractor tried to convince them to settle for Rs 15 lakh. When the gangsters called the representative to Lubaniyawali village for money, he arrived to pay the said amount.

As planned earlier, the police team arrived and laid the trap. Just the time, three gangsters, who came on a motorcycle to collect the money were surrounded, one of them opened fire at the police. Police also fired in retaliation and one of the gangsters, Sukhmandar Singh, was hit by the bullet. The police swung into action and Lakhveer Singh and Sarvan Singh, other associates of Sukhmandar, were also arrested. The injured was sent to the government hospital for treatment.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MUKTSAR SAHIB3 BISHNOI GANG MEMBERS HELD

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.