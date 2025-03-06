ETV Bharat / state

2nd Phase Trial Of Union Carbide Waste Burning Starts In MP's Pithampur

Indore: The second round trial of incineration of Union Carbide factory's waste at a disposal plant in Madhya Pradesh's Pithampur has begun and a consignment of 10 tonnes will be burnt in this phase, an official said.

As part of the plan to dispose of 337 tonnes of waste from the defunct Union Carbide factory in Bhopal, the site of the 1984 industrial disaster, the hazardous material was transported on January 2 to the waste disposal plant operated by a private company at Pithampur industrial area in Dhar district, about 250 km from the state capital.

According to an order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, the trial of disposal of this waste is to be done in three rounds while strictly following safety norms and a report is to be presented before the HC on March 27.

The first phase concluded on March 3.

"The second round of trial incineration of Union Carbide factory waste has started (late Wednesday night) at the Pithampur waste disposal plant," State Pollution Control Board regional officer Srinivas Dwivedi told reporters.

"Before dumping the waste in an incinerator, it will be run empty for about 12 hours and brought to a pre-set temperature," the official explained on Wednesday.

During the second round of trial, 180 kg of waste will be dumped in the incinerator every hour. A total of 10 tonnes of waste will be burnt in the second phase, he said.

The first round of incineration of 10 tonnes of Union Carbide factory waste began at the disposal site on February 28 and ended on March 3, Dwivedi said.