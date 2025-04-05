Maharashtra: 29 Year Man Raped Minor Cancer Patient Girl In Badlapur

Thane: A 13-year-old cancer patient was allegedly raped by a 29-year-old man in Thane district of Maharashtra, following which the accused has been arrested, police said on Saturday.

"The accused raped the minor girl, who was undergoing chemo therapy, at her house on the pretext of giving her shelter," said Senior Inspector of Badlapur Police Staion Kiran Balwadkar.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Shailesh Kale also confirmed the incident.

Balwadkar said that it has also come to light that minor is pregnant and so a case under POSCO has been registered at the Badlapur Police Station against the accused, who has been arrested from Bihar.

The accused has been identified as Suraj Singh. "The victim hails from Bihar and is suffering from cancer. The accused hails from the same village of the victim in Bihar and knows her family. The accused had helped to acquire a rented place to the victim's family in Badlapur East area as the victim was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai," added Balwadkar.

"Around one and half month ago, the accused came to the victim's house and raped her multiple times. After that the minor girl became pregnant, but as she was suffering from cancer, she had to undergo chemotherapy. During her check-up, the doctors understood that the fetus was growing," the senior police official said.

After a complaint by the victim's family, a case was registered and a team of Thane Police went to Bihar and apprehended the accused, added Kale.