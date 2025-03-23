29 Rajasthan Youths Recued From Cyber Slavery In Thailand, Myanmar; Brought Back

Jaipur: A case has come to light of cyber fraud by making Indian youth cyber slaves in countries like Myanmar, Thailand, Cambodia and Laos. As many as 29 youths of Rajasthan, who have become victims of cyber fraud in those countries, have been brought back safely from Myanmar and Thailand.

Didwana-Kuchaman district's SP Hanuman Prasad Meena said, "People from various districts of Rajasthan went to countries like Myanmar, Thailand, Cambodia and Laos for work. They were cheated by fraudsters there. After getting the information, the Indian government brought back 540 people from many countries to India. Out of that number, eight people are from Didwana Kuchaman district."

Lure of lucrative IT jobs

Investigation revealed that these youths were sent abroad after being lured with jobs in the IT sector with attractive salaries. Local brokers lured these youths to go abroad to land white-collar jobs. These brokers collected a huge amount by arranging visas and tickets and handed over the youth to cyber thugs. Once they went to those countries, they were taken to the dens of online fraudsters.

A youth from Didwana said he went to Thailand on the promise of a customer service job. From there, he was sent to Myanmar after he was told that the company would be shifted near the border. These youths were held hostage in scam centres run by big gangsters in Myanmar. The army was deployed around these centres, which did not allow anyone to go out.

Training in cyber fraud and inhuman torture

These youths were given training in cyber fraud after thugs lured them with a salary of Rs 70,000 to 80,000 per month. Thereafter, they were made to commit cyber fraud. The youths alleged they were made to work continuously for 18-18 hours. When some of them refused to work or protested, they were tortured. Sometimes they were not given food and at times, they were held hostage alone in a dark room.

540 Indians brought back

Recently, 540 Indian citizens trapped in cyber crime dens located on the Myanmar-Thailand border have been successfully brought back to India. Of these, 283 citizens were brought to India from Mae Sot of Thailand by a special aircraft of the Indian Air Force on March 10.

Their families heaved a sigh of relief after the safe return of these youths. Indian authorities showed alertness and ensured their rescue and safe return to the country. The police are preparing to launch a crackdown on local brokers linked to international rackets.