Maharashtra Assembly To Have 78 First-Time MLAs

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters celebrate the victory of BJP-led Mahayuti in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, at the BJP office in Thane. ( ANI )

Mumbai: Seventy-eight first-time poll winners will enter the 288-member Maharashtra assembly, comprising about 27 per cent of its strength. Of these, 33 are from the BJP, 14 from the Shiv Sena and eight from the NCP. While the Shiv Sena (UBT) has 10 newcomers, six such MLA-elects are from the Congress and four from the NCP (SP).

There are two first-time assembly poll winners from smaller parties, while an independent candidate will also make his debut in the House. First-timers bagged nine of Mumbai’s 36 seats this time. These include Sena (UBT) candidates Mahesh Sawant, who defeated MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s son Amit Thackeray and sitting Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar in Mahim, and Varun Desai, who trounced Zeeshan Siddique of NCP in Vandre East.

Manoj Jamsutkar (Byculla), Anant Nar (Jogeshwari East), and Haroon Khan (Versova) are among the Sena (UBT) leaders set to assume the role of lawmakers for the first time. BJP’s Sanjay Upadhyay, who won from Borivali, and his party colleague Murji Patel, who contested on a Shiv Sena ticket and bagged the Andheri East seat, Sana Malik of NCP from Anushaktinagar, Congress’ Jyoti Gaikwad from Dharavi are other such first-timers.

Shreejaya Chavan, daughter of former Congress chief minister Ashok Chavan who switched to BJP, emerged victorious from Bhokar is another first-timer. Former NCP minister and BJP leader Babanrao Pachpute’s son Vikram won from Shrigonda on a BJP ticket, registering his first victory in the state polls.