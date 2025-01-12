ETV Bharat / state

28 Workers Pulled Out Safely As Rescue Op At Kannauj Railway Station Concludes

Debris of an under-construction building collapsed at the Kannauj railway station ( ETV Bharat )

Kannauj: The rescue operation at the Kannauj Railway Station following a building collapse concluded Sunday morning with rescuers pulling out 28 workers safely after a 16-hour-long operation through the night, officials said.

They said all the rescued workers had been admitted to a hospital for treatment. No fatalities have been reported.

The shuttering of the under-construction building on the station premises had collapsed Saturday afternoon, trapping the workers.

The rescue teams, including personnel from the national and state disaster response force and the railways, worked through the cold night to clear the debris and safely pull out the trapped workers.

District Magistrate Shubhrant Kumar Shukl visited the site early on Sunday, expressing relief that no lives were lost in the tragic incident.