207 GCs From 24 States Pass Out Of OTA, Gaya To Become Indian Army Officers

Cadets pose for a photograph after the passing out parade at OTA Gaya ( ETV Bharat )

Lt General Anindya Sen Gupta, the General Officer Commanding in-chief Of Central Command reviewed t he impressive parade which saw 23 women cadets passing out of the academy. The cadets who became officers after the parade are from 24 states with the highest 32 from Uttar Pradesh.

Gaya: As many as 207 gentlemen cadets were commissioned into the Indian Army as Lieutenants after the 27th passing out parade at Officers Training Academy, Gaya.

The parade was commanded by Academy Under Officer Piyush Dimri. Battalion Under Officer Kulve Dhruv was awarded the Sword of Honour for the best overall performance while Academy Cadet Adjutant Monu Kumar was awarded gold medal for securing first place in the overall order of merit. Kumar was commissioned into 11th Battalion of the Jat Regiment.

Parents of a lady cadet pip stars on her shoulders (ETV Bharat)

Similarly, Dimri got commissioned into the Kumaon Regiment while Battalion Under Officer Mukta Singh, awarded bronze medal for securing third place in the overall order of merit was commissioned into the 118 Engineer Regiment. Sridhar Company of the Academy was awarded the Chief of Army Staff Banner for Best Performance as All Over Champion Company.

A lady lieutenant with her parents after the pipping ceremony (ETV Bharat)

On Friday evening, a Gaurav Padak Samman ceremony was organized to honor the proud families of officer cadets during which their parents were honored for dedicating their wards to the service of the nation.

A Lieutenant with his parents after his pipping ceremony (ETV Bharat)

The performances during the parade included a mesmerizing performance by the Military Symphony Band. It showcased a seamless blend of military tradition and musical excellence. From patriotic openings to orchestral marches, the harmonies showcased rhythmic control, dynamic variations and instrumental coordination.