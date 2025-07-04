ECI To Remove 27 'Inactive' Political Parties In Delhi From Its List

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has started the process of removing the names and registration of 27 inactive political parties in Delhi from its list.

Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi R Alice Vaz has issued a show cause notice to inactive political parties on the instructions of the Election Commission of India. The notice has been sent to 27 political parties, which have not fielded any candidate for the Lok Sabha, State Assembly or by-elections in the last six years. Some such parties are All India Samajwadi Congress, All India Aapki Apni Party, All India Jan Congress Party, Azad Bharat Congress Party and Janata Sarkar Party.

Vaz said according to the records of the Election Commission, the parties had got registered under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, but have not participated in any election activity in the last six years. Therefore, the Election Commission has started the process of removing (delisting) these parties from the list of registered parties under Article 324 of the Constitution and Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, she said.

The Chief Election Officer said the the concerned political parties can present their side within a stipulated time limit and explain why they should not be removed from the list. If the reply of the concerned political parties is not received on time, it will be assumed that the party has nothing to say on the matter. After this, the Commission will pass an appropriate order, of which no further information will be given to the party.

The representation will have to be submitted along with the affidavit of the party's president or general secretary, which will contain all the documents on which the party wants to rely. The representation can be sent by July 18.

Vaz also informed that the date of hearing fpr the concerned parties has been fixed at July 15. The respective party's president/general secretary/chief will have to be present in person at the time of hearing.