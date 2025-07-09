27 Lakh Power Employees To Join One-Day Strike Against Electricity Privatisation Today

Lucknow: Responding to a nationwide call by the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers, nearly 27 lakh electricity employees across the country will observe a one-day symbolic strike on Wednesday to protest against the privatisation of electricity services.

More than one lakh employees, including junior engineers, contract workers, and regular staff in Uttar Pradesh, are expected to participate in the strike. Protesters will demonstrate throughout the day, organisers said.

The central leadership of the Vidyut Karamchari Samyukta Sangharsh Samiti, which called the agitation in the state, said the strike is part of a broader protest against the Centre and state governments' push toward privatising essential public services.

Shailendra Dubey, convener of the Sangharsh Samiti, said the strike is being held primarily to oppose the privatisation of Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam and Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam, two of Uttar Pradesh's major power distribution companies.

"We have served notice through the National Coordination Committee, urging the central government to immediately intervene and direct the Uttar Pradesh government to withdraw its privatisation decision. This strike is not just about electricity but it is a fight to protect the rights of workers across all public sectors,” Dubey said.

According to the Committee, the protest is part of a larger movement that will also see the participation of nearly 25 crore workers nationwide. Employees from sectors including railways, banking, insurance, telecom (BSNL), postal services, central and state public sector undertakings, and even private industries have extended solidarity.

A joint memorandum submitted by 10 major national trade unions also demands the rollback of the proposed privatisation of the two power firms in Uttar Pradesh, calling it a threat to public welfare and job security.

Ahead of Wednesday's protest meet, teams of Sangharsh Samiti representatives have visited offices, power houses, and substations across all districts to raise awareness and finalise arrangements.

The committee claimed that despite the strike, efforts are being made to ensure that consumers do not face major disruptions in power supply. “We have formed response teams in every district to manage any emergency and ensure that essential services remain unaffected,” said a senior union official.

With electricity workers planning to step out in large numbers across all districts and project sites in UP, the state may witness one of its most unified protests in recent times against privatisation.