27 Jharkhand Workers Stranded In South Africa, Indian High Commission Working To Find Solution: MEA

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 17, 2024, 3:19 PM IST

Jharkhand Women and Child Development Minister Baby Devi had tweeted about the plight of the workers who are stranded in South Africa. The workers, in a video message, claimed they have run out of food and water and are not even being able to recharge their mobiles as their wages were not paid for the last four months.

Jharkhand workers stranded in South Africa (ETV Bharat/ File)

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday said that the Indian High Commission in South Africa is working with the local authorities to find a solution for the 27 migrant Indian workers, who are stranded there.

This comes after the stranded workers from Jharkhand, hailing from Bokaro, Giridh and Hazaribag, appealed to the Centre for help. They shared their plight via a video message on social media on Tuesday and urged the government to ensure their return.

In the video message, the workers claimed that the company is making them work but not paying them wages. Despite working for four months, wages have not been paid for even one month leaving them without food and water, the workers added. They also claimed that they were not even being able to recharge their mobile phones. The workers have appealed to the government to help them in getting their outstanding wages.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Women and Child Development Minister Baby Devi took to her social media handle X to urge the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to help these workers. The minister tagged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and wrote, "They all were working in a private company but for the past four months they have not been paid. Your participation and cooperation is essential for their safe return home. Please help our children."

Those who are stranded in South Africa are Sukar Mahato of Chichaki from Sariya police station area of ​​Giridih, Ramesh Mahato of Atki in Dumri police station area, Vijay Kumar Mahato and Daulat Kumar Mahato from Dudhpaniya, Bisun of Achaljamu, Teklal Mahato of Jobar, Chhatradhari Mahato of Kharna, Bhikhan Mahato and Chintaman Mahato of Chano under Bishnugarh police station area of ​​Hazaribagh.

The others are Mohan Mahato, Deglal Mahato, Govind Mahato, Churaman Mahato, Jagdish Mahato, Murari Mahato, Lakhiram, Pusan ​​Mahato of Kadrukhuta, Kamlesh Kumar Mahato, Mahesh Kumar Mahato, Damodar Mahato and Mukund Kumar Nayak of Goniyato under Penk Narayanpur police station area of ​​Bokaro district.

Anu Mahato and Dhaneshwar Mahato of Ghawaia, Sital Mahato of Ralibeda and Kuldeep Hansda are also stranded.

