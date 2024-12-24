ETV Bharat / state

Court Will Hear 27 Cases Against SP Leader Azam Khan Simultaneously

Twenty seven cases related to eviction of Jauhar University land will be held together, an order in this regard was issued by Rampur MP-MLA court.

27 Cases Against SP Leader Azam Khan To Be Heard Simultaneously
File photo of Azam Khan (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Rampur: The MP-MLA court of Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district on Tuesday approved simultaneous hearing of 27 cases registered against senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former minister Azam Khan. The court has pointed out that the punishment in all cases will be different.

All the cases are related to alleged forcible eviction. Earlier, the lower court had refused to hear all the cases together. However, Khan's lawyer had requested to club the cases on the ground that all these are related to the same incident.

The cases were filed on the complaints lodged by farmers, who alleged that they were compelled to transfer their plots to Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. The farmers complained they were threatened of being falsely implicated if they did not vacate their plots, paving way for the construction of the university.

Additional District Government Counsel Seema Singh Rana said the court has issued an order to hear 27 cases registered against Azam Khan together. It said that separate punishments will be slapped for each case, Rana said.

The then DM had also conducted an investigation into the complaints of land encroachment against Khan, who is presently lodged in Sitapur jail. After which, cases were filed against the SP leader based on the farmers' complaints.

