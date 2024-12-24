ETV Bharat / state

Court Will Hear 27 Cases Against SP Leader Azam Khan Simultaneously

Rampur: The MP-MLA court of Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district on Tuesday approved simultaneous hearing of 27 cases registered against senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former minister Azam Khan. The court has pointed out that the punishment in all cases will be different.

All the cases are related to alleged forcible eviction. Earlier, the lower court had refused to hear all the cases together. However, Khan's lawyer had requested to club the cases on the ground that all these are related to the same incident.

The cases were filed on the complaints lodged by farmers, who alleged that they were compelled to transfer their plots to Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. The farmers complained they were threatened of being falsely implicated if they did not vacate their plots, paving way for the construction of the university.