ETV Bharat / state

2,615 Cases Under UAPA Between 2020-2022, Highest In Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: A total of 2,615 cases were registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) from 2020 to 2022, with Jammu and Kashmir reporting the highest number of cases, as per data disclosed by the Minister of State for Home Affairs in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The minister referred to the figures from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), which compiles and publishes the data annually in its "Crime in India", with the most recent edition covering 2022.

The Minister said that 796 cases were registered across the country in 2020, 814 in 2021 and 1,005 in 2022. Among the states and Union territories, the maximum number of UAPA cases were lodged in Jammu and Kashmir during this period of three years.

According to the data, in Jammu and Kashmir, 287 UAPA cases were registered in 2020, 289 in 2021 and 371 in 2022. Summing up the UAPA cases in the three years, a total of 947 cases have been lodged, which accounts for over 36 percent of the total cases across India.