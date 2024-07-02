ETV Bharat / state

26-Yr-Old Man Held For Making Reels With Fake AK-47, Bodyguards In Bengaluru

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 24 hours ago

Arun Katare (26) used to rent posh cars and toy guns for his bodyguards and then make reels that would be uploaded on his social media account. He has been arrested under Arms Act after locals complained to police that his act triggered panic in the area.

26-Yr-Old Man Held For Making Reels With AK-47, Bodyguards In Bengaluru
Arun Katare (26) made reels with toy guns and bodyguards (ETV Bharat Photo)

Bengaluru: A 26-year-old youth, who made reels by posing with fake AK-47 rifles and bodyguards, was arrested under the Arms Act, police said on Tuesday.

Arun Katare (26) was arrested by the Kottanoor police on charges of creating panic among residents. Katare, a social media influencer used to make reels and upload those on his Instagram account.

On June 9, Katare was seen near the Leela Hotel in Chokkanahalli in Kottanoor, carrying a fake rifle and accompanied by armed bodyguards. The locals informed the Hoysala patrol police about the incident. Following which a case was registered against him for triggering panic among public.

The accused, who hails from Chitradurga, wears gold-plated jewellery and walks around with armed bodyguards and toy guns. He has a hobby of making reels with young women, luxury cars and bikes at tourist places. For which, he had rented the cars and toy guns. Katare has a significant number of followers on social media and earns money by uploading reels, police said.

An officer of Kottanur Police said locals complained that they were frightened seeing Katare getting off from a car with a rifle and armed bodyguards and walking around in the area. Based on which, a case was registered under the Arms Act and he was later arrested, the officer added.

Read more

Watch: Thrill For Filming Reels Kills 23-Yr-Old Woman After Her Car Plunges Into Ravine

Bengaluru: A 26-year-old youth, who made reels by posing with fake AK-47 rifles and bodyguards, was arrested under the Arms Act, police said on Tuesday.

Arun Katare (26) was arrested by the Kottanoor police on charges of creating panic among residents. Katare, a social media influencer used to make reels and upload those on his Instagram account.

On June 9, Katare was seen near the Leela Hotel in Chokkanahalli in Kottanoor, carrying a fake rifle and accompanied by armed bodyguards. The locals informed the Hoysala patrol police about the incident. Following which a case was registered against him for triggering panic among public.

The accused, who hails from Chitradurga, wears gold-plated jewellery and walks around with armed bodyguards and toy guns. He has a hobby of making reels with young women, luxury cars and bikes at tourist places. For which, he had rented the cars and toy guns. Katare has a significant number of followers on social media and earns money by uploading reels, police said.

An officer of Kottanur Police said locals complained that they were frightened seeing Katare getting off from a car with a rifle and armed bodyguards and walking around in the area. Based on which, a case was registered under the Arms Act and he was later arrested, the officer added.

Read more

Watch: Thrill For Filming Reels Kills 23-Yr-Old Woman After Her Car Plunges Into Ravine

TAGGED:

MAN HELD FOR MAKING REELSFAKE AK 47ARMS ACTMAN ARRESTED FOR MAKING REELS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

In Frames: For India's Garbage Pickers, A Miserable And Dangerous Job Made Worse By Extreme Heat

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

Explained: How US Obesity Drug May Help Treat Sleep Apnea; India Will Have To Wait

Renewal of USA's Focus On Tibet

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.