26-Yr-Old Man Held For Making Reels With Fake AK-47, Bodyguards In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 26-year-old youth, who made reels by posing with fake AK-47 rifles and bodyguards, was arrested under the Arms Act, police said on Tuesday.

Arun Katare (26) was arrested by the Kottanoor police on charges of creating panic among residents. Katare, a social media influencer used to make reels and upload those on his Instagram account.

On June 9, Katare was seen near the Leela Hotel in Chokkanahalli in Kottanoor, carrying a fake rifle and accompanied by armed bodyguards. The locals informed the Hoysala patrol police about the incident. Following which a case was registered against him for triggering panic among public.

The accused, who hails from Chitradurga, wears gold-plated jewellery and walks around with armed bodyguards and toy guns. He has a hobby of making reels with young women, luxury cars and bikes at tourist places. For which, he had rented the cars and toy guns. Katare has a significant number of followers on social media and earns money by uploading reels, police said.

An officer of Kottanur Police said locals complained that they were frightened seeing Katare getting off from a car with a rifle and armed bodyguards and walking around in the area. Based on which, a case was registered under the Arms Act and he was later arrested, the officer added.

