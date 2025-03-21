ETV Bharat / state

History Sheeter, Out On Bail, Shot Dead On Busy Road In UP's Aligarh

Shiv Narayan, a history sheeter had over 10 cases, including criminal activities, robbery and theft, and came out on bail a few days ago.

26-Year Old History Sheeter, Out On Bail, Shot Dead On Busy Road In UP's Aligarh
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 21, 2025, 2:07 PM IST

Aligarh: A history sheeter was shot dead by miscreants while he was riding a bike in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district on Thursday, police officials said. The unidentified shooters fled from the crime spot soon after killing him.

The incident took place in the Barla police station area late Thursday evening, officials added. The local police team rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

The deceased was identified as Shiv Narayan (26), a history sheeter who had come out on bail a few days ago, officials said. Sources said more than 10 cases, including criminal activities, robbery and theft, were registered against him in various police stations.

Superintendent of police (rural), Amrit Jain, said, "When he was returning to his home in Ghazipur, the miscreants, who were waiting for him, targeted him and opened fire. A bleeding Shiv Narayan fell as soon as he was shot, and the attackers fled by that time."

"Several police teams have been deployed to identify and arrest the attackers. Further investigation is underway, and the accused will be caught soon," Jain added.

Shiv Narayan's family suspected that mutual enmity was behind the murder and he was killed due to an old dispute, the officials added.

