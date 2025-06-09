Patiala House Court Allows Tahawwur Rana To Talk To Family, But Only Once

New Delhi: Delhi's Patiala House Court has allowed Tahawwur Rana, accused and mastermind of the November 26, 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, to talk to his family once over phone.

Special Judge Chander Jeet Singh also directed the jail administration to file a status report on Rana's health within ten days. The court said Rana will be allowed to talk once to his family under the supervision of the jail administration as per prison rules. The court also asked the jail administration to clarify whether Rana can be allowed to talk to his family over phone in future.

The NIA had opposed Rana's petition seeking permission to talk to his family, stating he may reveal sensitive information. Earlier on April 24, the Patiala House Court had rejected Rana's plea for permission to talk to his family members.

On May 9, the court had sent Rana to judicial custody till June 6. On May 3, Tahawwur Rana's voice and handwriting samples were taken in the court. The NIA had arrested Rana on the evening of April 10 as soon as he landed at Delhi's Palam Air Force base.

After the US Supreme Court rejected Rana's plea against extradition, a team comprising Indian agency officials went to the USA to bring him. Rana is a Canadian citizen of Pakistani origin and is a close associate of US citizen David Coleman Headley alias Dawood Gilani, one of the main conspirators of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Headley's movement in India became easier at that time due to the support of 64-year-old Rana. Pakistan-born Rana and David Coleman Headley were childhood friends and had studied in the same School. Rana had opened an agency in Mumbai to help Headley.